TD Securities Cuts K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$11.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KNTNF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

K92 Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KNTNF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

