TD Securities Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $73.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE BAM opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 24,190 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

