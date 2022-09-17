Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.19 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $38.37 million and approximately $21.19 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $16.91 or 0.00084132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.03219692 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00102705 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00824485 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
