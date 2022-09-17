Terex (NYSE:TEX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

Terex Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $51.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Terex by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after buying an additional 2,739,622 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,552,000 after buying an additional 200,816 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

