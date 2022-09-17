Ternoa (CAPS) Price Tops $0.0123

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $237,221.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s launch date was February 26th, 2021. Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The official website for Ternoa is www.ternoa.com/en. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ternoa

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternoa Blockchain allows to the creation of “Time Capsules” to encrypt, store, and transfer data in a secure way, and for a long time. These Time Capsules are non-fungible tokens issued on the Ternoa blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternoa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

