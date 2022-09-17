Terran Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $68.04 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Terran Coin has a market capitalization of $68.04 million and $9.35 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin coin can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00014301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,113.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00065322 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078152 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin (CRYPTO:TRR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 coins. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts. TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token. “

