Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.24 on November 15th

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

TXN opened at $165.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

