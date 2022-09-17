Tezos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $22.00 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00007694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012168 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013408 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 930,733,849 coins and its circulating supply is 909,233,691 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

