The Buckle, Inc. Stock Rises 0% Following August Same-Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same store sales increased by 4.6% in the month of August. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Buckle Stock Up 1.1 %

BKE opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.03. Buckle has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Buckle

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Buckle by 2,635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Buckle by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

