The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $59.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

