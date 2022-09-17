The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2022

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %

KO opened at $59.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.