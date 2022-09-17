The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $25.50

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $25.50 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.63 million. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,741 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Funko by 31.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Funko by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 759,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 149,421 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Funko by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 17.3% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

