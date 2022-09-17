The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 575,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

HCKT opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $591.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

About The Hackett Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth $111,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Further Reading

