The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Consumer Edge lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CL King began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,187.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

