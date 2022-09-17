The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,497,000 after buying an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $329.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

