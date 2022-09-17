The Transfer Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $184.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $184.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2020. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

