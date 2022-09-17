The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in August

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $287.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Westaim has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.19.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 139.52% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

