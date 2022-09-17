TheStreet Downgrades Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) to C+

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Chase Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $85.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.66. Chase has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $114.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chase

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $114,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,292.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 3,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Chase by 0.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Chase by 5.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

