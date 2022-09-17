TheStreet Downgrades EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) to C

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EuroDry Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.47. EuroDry has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($0.22). EuroDry had a net margin of 60.70% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EuroDry will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

About EuroDry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EuroDry by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EuroDry by 43.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EuroDry in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EuroDry in the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

