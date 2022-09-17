TheStreet Lowers Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

