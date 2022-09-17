Thunder Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.73 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001494 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

