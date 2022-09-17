TigerCash Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $365,708.59 and approximately $1.47 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,123.25 or 0.99973564 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

