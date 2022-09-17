Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) President Randy Maultsby Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,113 shares in the company, valued at $189,440.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Randy Maultsby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Randy Maultsby sold 31,247 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $349,966.40.

Tiptree Price Performance

Tiptree stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $378.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.09. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tiptree by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tiptree by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tiptree by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Featured Stories

