Toast (NYSE:TOST) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

TOST has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.59.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. Toast has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Toast

In other news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,412,709 shares of company stock worth $52,264,823 in the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter worth $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.