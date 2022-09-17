Tokes Price Down 0% Over Last Week (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Tokes has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00092539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00079474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007979 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

Buying and Selling Tokes

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry.Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

