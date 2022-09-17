Tokes (TKS) Market Cap Tops $3.20 Million

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00092539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00079474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007979 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

Tokes Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry.Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

