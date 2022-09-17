TOKPIE (TKP) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $16,528.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE was first traded on May 9th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io.

TOKPIE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) token is an ERC20 utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the unique cryptocurrency exchange Tokpie. By holding this cryptocurrency, you can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV and income from TKP lending (staking).Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

