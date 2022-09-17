TomoChain (TOMO) Tops One Day Volume of $3.54 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002313 BTC on exchanges. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $42.57 million and $3.54 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,679,038 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain. TomoChain’s official website is tomocoin.io.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TomoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

