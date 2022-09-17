Toncoin Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00008112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $22.08 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 333.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,042.51 or 1.00860167 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00101523 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00833829 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Toncoin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
