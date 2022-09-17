Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Topaz Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TPZEF opened at $15.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

