TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives $251.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE BLD opened at $168.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 264,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,254,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 123,572 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TopBuild by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

