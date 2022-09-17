TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.50.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

