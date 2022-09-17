TotemFi Market Capitalization Tops $152,798.75 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $152,798.75 and approximately $16,198.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TotemFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TotemFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TotemFi provides a decentralised application (dApp) that combines staking returns and high yield BTC rewards for individual and collective participation in prediction markets. The simple and low-risk prediction model aims to improve accessibility by not penalising user’s principal stake for inaccurate predictions. “

