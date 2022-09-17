Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.33

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as low as C$1.26. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 80,500 shares changing hands.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$267.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director John David Wright sold 133,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$207,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,210,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,076,005.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,234 shares of company stock worth $436,688.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

