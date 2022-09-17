Traders Buy High Volume of Topgolf Callaway Brands Call Options (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 15,249 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,113% compared to the average daily volume of 1,257 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MODG. Tigress Financial began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $21.63 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

