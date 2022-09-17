Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 127,356 put options on the company. This is an increase of 51% compared to the average daily volume of 84,583 put options.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 641.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 337,209 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

