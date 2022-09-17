Traders Purchase High Volume of DocuSign Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 52,626 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 32% compared to the typical volume of 39,974 call options.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $288.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 443,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 678.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

