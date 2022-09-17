Tranche Finance (SLICE) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $27,100.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tranche Finance’s official website is tranche.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards.”

