Travel Care (TRAVEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,356.00

Travel Care (TRAVEL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Travel Care coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travel Care has a total market cap of $329,888.38 and $19,356.00 worth of Travel Care was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Travel Care has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,999.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00058851 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00065550 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00077742 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Travel Care Profile

TRAVEL is a coin. Travel Care’s total supply is 208,987,490 coins and its circulating supply is 206,336,744 coins. Travel Care’s official Twitter account is @TravelCareToken.

Travel Care Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travelvee is a decentralized community of people who choose the best among exclusive offers for the purchase of hotel and tourist services of all levels, made only by them at their request from participants of the Travelvee platform: hotels, resorts, villas, chalets, apartments, cottages, gempling, houses for holidays, motels, hostels. TRAVEL is an Ethereum-based token. The main function of the TRAVEL token is to pay the annual subscription fee for all subscribers Travelvee – which provide accommodation services in hotels, other tourist destinations and services on the Travelvee platform. “

