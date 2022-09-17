TribeOne (HAKA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $873,666.62

TribeOne (HAKA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, TribeOne has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One TribeOne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TribeOne has a market capitalization of $873,666.62 and $234,388.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TribeOne Profile

TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 coins and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 coins. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TribeOne

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne is an AI-powered decentralized financial platform backed with RAROC. TribeOne offers insurance products along with models that lower borrowing costs through yield farming and custom-made loans for SMEs. Its NFT products connect the DeFi ecosystem to the NFT market where the users can get loans against their NFT or purchase a certain NFT. TribeOne's products include Lending, Investing and NFT Loans. TribeOne is a self-governing corporation where the community decides the pricing, risks, and rewards within the global blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TribeOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TribeOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

