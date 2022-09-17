Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOLWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Trican Well Service stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

