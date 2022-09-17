Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.51. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio-Tech International (TRT)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.