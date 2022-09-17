TripCandy Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One TripCandy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. TripCandy has a total market capitalization of $577,103.88 and $121.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TripCandy has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,025.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00064876 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00078631 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TripCandy Profile

TripCandy (CANDY) is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,382,822 coins. The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TripCandy

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TripCandy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TripCandy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

