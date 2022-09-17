Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.36. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $125.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

