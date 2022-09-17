TrueDeck (TDP) Price Down 13.4% This Week

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $32,462.42 and $8,791.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.91 or 0.02054576 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00823363 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience.TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

