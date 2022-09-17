Truefeedback Token (TFBX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $137,435.00

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Truefeedback Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Truefeedback Token has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Truefeedback Token has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.02206936 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00101752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Truefeedback Token Coin Profile

Truefeedback Token launched on May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. Truefeedback Token’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truefeedback Token’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Buying and Selling Truefeedback Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truefeedback Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truefeedback Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truefeedback Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

