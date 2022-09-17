Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,617,000 after purchasing an additional 544,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $47.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

