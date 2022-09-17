Truist Financial Cuts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $478.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $362.42 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $354.74 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

