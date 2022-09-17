Truist Financial Increases F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target to $14.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.6 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F.N.B. news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,559.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.



