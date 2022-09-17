Truist Financial Raises Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $68.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.92. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

