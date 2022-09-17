Truist Financial Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $66.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

